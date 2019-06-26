Image copyright Google Image caption The Good Food Chain said it welcomed the confirmation it was not the source of the listeria outbreak

A food supplier linked to a listeria outbreak can restart production, says the Food Standards Agency.

The Good Food Chain in Stone, Staffordshire, is no longer part of its probe into the source of the outbreak, it has confirmed.

The company, which voluntarily ceased manufacturing on 5 June, said it welcomed the FSA announcement.

Five hospital patients have died after eating contaminated pre-packed sandwiches and salads.

A spokesperson for the Good Food Chain, which has undergone a comprehensive deep-clean, said its deepest sympathies remained with the families of those who had died.

"While this means we can now resume production, we have not yet taken any decision about whether it is viable to do so.

"Production therefore remains suspended for the time being," the spokesperson added.

Stafford Borough Council said it had worked "tirelessly" with the company, and would continue to monitor it closely for three further months.

"We... are reassured that their manufacturing processes, cleaning procedures and environmental standards meet those we expect for producing ready to eat foods," said Jonathan Price, cabinet member for environment.

The same strain of listeria was identified in produce from North Country Cooked Meats, which was used by the Good Food Chain. It remains closed following a precautionary withdrawal of foods.

The investigation would now focus on identifying the source of the infections by examining the supply chain of North Country Cooked Meats, said the FSA.

The Good Food Chain will have to reapply for accreditation before it can directly supply he NHS again.

Eight hospitals in seven NHS Trusts have reported cases of listeria linked to pre-packed sandwiches and salads eaten by patients.

