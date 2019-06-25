Image caption About 900 jobs are set to be lost at Kerry Foods' Burton-upon-Trent factory

A town's biggest employer is shutting its factory with 900 jobs being axed.

Union representatives said the closure of Kerry Foods in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, was a "calamity" for the town and they will meet with management on Friday.

Unite the Union said it believed the closure was a result of the company losing a contract to supply ready-made meals to Tesco.

Kerry Foods said its priority was to "support all employees affected".

Operations would stop from the start of September, a spokesperson said.

Unite's regional officer Rick Coyle said workers were "heartbroken" and the closure was "a crushing blow for the regional economy".

"The problem going forward is that there are not that many well-paid jobs in Burton and the vicinity to replace those that will be lost at the end of August," he said.

Unite has been in touch with brewer Molson Coors, the town's second largest employer, to "explore employment opportunities there", Mr Coyle said.

