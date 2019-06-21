Twelve arrests in Stoke-on-Trent child abuse probe
Twelve people have been arrested over child abuse allegations, police said.
Eleven men, aged between 23 and 47, and a 55-year-old woman, all from Stoke-on-Trent, were held by Staffordshire Police's child protection and exploitation team, it said.
Nine men and a woman, arrested on Thursday, were released on bail pending further enquiries, the force said.
Two men, arrested on Friday, remain in custody for questioning, a spokeswoman added.
