Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The arrests were made by Staffordshire Police's Child Protection and Exploitation Team

Twelve people have been arrested over child abuse allegations, police said.

Eleven men, aged between 23 and 47, and a 55-year-old woman, all from Stoke-on-Trent, were held by Staffordshire Police's child protection and exploitation team, it said.

Nine men and a woman, arrested on Thursday, were released on bail pending further enquiries, the force said.

Two men, arrested on Friday, remain in custody for questioning, a spokeswoman added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.