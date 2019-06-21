Image caption PC Claire Bond said she missed doing her job

A Staffordshire police officer struck by a car whose driver then fled the scene is hoping to return to work.

PC Claire Bond, whose leg and kneecap were broken, said Gurajdeep Malhi had smashed into parked cars and she knew she had to stop him, as he could have driven into the Stafford 10k race.

She wants to go back to front-line duties but said her family "aren't keen" on her returning.

Malhi, 26, will be sentenced at a date yet to be fixed.

He hit the mother-of-four as she responded to reports of a car which crashed into a garage in Coton Fields on 23 September.

PC Bond said Malhi, who had been pursued by police, had smashed into parked cars and added: "I knew that I had to stop this man from driving, because if he got through, he was gonna be just driving straight into the 10k run...

"I punched him in the face as hard as I could saying 'get out of the car, stop the car'...

"He's driven me into a fence... (Later) I've looked down and my legs aren't looking good. They're pointing the wrong way and I just, I just remember crying."

PC Bond, who has been a police officer for nearly 18 years, said she missed doing her job and interacting with people and time would tell "if I can do that again".

She stated: "That day was a realisation for us all that actually mum didn't come home and that's been a huge upset, but my youngest couldn't quite understand why somebody would want to run her mum over."

Malhi, of Charnley Road, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and also a charge of conspiracy to possess a class A drug with intent to supply.

