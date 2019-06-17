Image caption Mavis Eccleston appeared at Stafford Crown Court where she denied a charge of murder

An 80-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her husband.

Mavis Eccleston, of Hare Park in Drakelow, Burton-upon-Trent, allegedly murdered her husband Kenneth - known as Dennis - on 20 February 2018.

The 81-year-old was found dead at an address in Huntington, Cannock.

Mrs Eccleston denied murder during an appearance at Stafford Crown Court on 10 June and was bailed ahead of a trial set for 2 September.

