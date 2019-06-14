Image caption Stafford MP Jeremy LeFroy, who is due to step down in 2022, said it was a "great honour and privilege" to serve the town

Stafford MP Jeremy LeFroy is to step down at the next general election.

The Conservative politician, 60, who was first elected in 2010, said following his birthday he had decided not to commit to another term in office.

Mr LeFroy, a qualified chartered accountant, said it was "a great honour and privilege" to serve as the county town's MP.

He will remain in the job until 2022 - unless an election is called sooner.

"I'd come to the conclusion some time ago to be in Parliament for around 10 years was, these days, a long time with the amount of work, the sheer volume of correspondence and the wide range of issues," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"Having just passed my 60th birthday a few weeks ago I thought now would be the time to give sufficient opportunity for my association to look for a new candidate."

He wants to do more work with young people following his stint as MP, he said.

