Stoke & Staffordshire

Megan Newton: Football trophy to honour 'formidable player'

  • 3 June 2019
Megan Newton Image copyright Family handout
Image caption A testimonial event raised £2,600 for Megan Newton's family

A football club has set up a trophy to honour a much loved and "formidable player" who was found dead at a flat.

Stoke Town Football Club announced its Memorial Trophy following a testimonial match for Megan Newton, who was 18, on Sunday.

Club secretary Samantha Duckers said it would be awarded each season to someone who "demonstrates qualities that Meg showed as a player".

Joseph Trevor, 18, from Trentham, has been charged with murdering Ms Newton.

She was found at the property in Fletcher Road, Stoke-on-Trent, in April.

Ms Duckers said Megan, who coached children at a different club, had previously been part of a "very close-knit" under-18s team at Stoke Town.

"Meg was loved by us all: players, coaching staff and parents. She was a formidable player and a very well-respected team member," she said.

"She was always smiling and had a very mischievous nature which was very endearing."

She said 38 players signed up "straight away" for Sunday's event at Longton Rugby Club and so a second match was organised which saw football coaches take on players' parents.

Hundreds of people attended the fundraiser which included stalls and activities. It raised £2,600 for Megan's family.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites