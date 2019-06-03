Image copyright Google Image caption Mark McNair suffered severe injuries in an attack at Imperial Court, Hanley, on 8 May

A suspect has been re-arrested following the death of a man weeks after he was attacked.

The man, who has not been named, was detained after 62-year-old Mark McNair suffered severe injuries in an assault at Imperial Court, Hanley, on 8 May.

The 49-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent had been arrested over the assault and bailed, Staffordshire Police said.

Mr McNair died at Royal Stoke Hospital on Sunday and the man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is now in police custody for questioning.

Officers said a post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Det Insp Alan Lyford, senior investigating officer for Staffordshire Police, said: "This is now being treated as a murder investigation and we would appeal for anyone with information about the circumstances leading up to Mr McNair's death to contact us."

