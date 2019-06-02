Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption An overturned car caused long motorway delays

Five people were hurt when a car overturned in a motorway crash, causing long delays.

It happened on Saturday night on the M6 between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent.

The route was blocked before motorway police opened one lane, releasing trapped traffic past the scene.

The overturned vehicle was removed from the northbound carriageway and all lanes were reopened before Sunday morning.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.