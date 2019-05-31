Image copyright Family Image caption Natasha Stewart's body was found at a property in the Fenton area of Stoke-on-Trent

A woman whose body was found at property in Stoke-on-Trent has been identified by police.

Natasha Stewart was pronounced dead at a home in Watkin Street, Fenton, on 23 May.

Staffordshire Police said further tests were needed after a post-mortem examination into the cause of Ms Stewart's death proved inconclusive.

Four people have been arrested, including a woman, 30, on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

The other three, two men and a woman, were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

All four have been released under investigation.

Previously, the force said the death was being treated as suspicious.

Det Con Dave Stubbs said: "We continue to follow up a number of leads and would like to thank the public for their support so far.

"However, if you do know anything that could help the investigation, please get in touch."

