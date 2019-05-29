Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jayde Hall was stabbed to death on Friday evening

The grieving family of a woman found stabbed to death said they do not know how they will ever get over her death.

Jayde Hall, 26, was found dead in Cherry Hill Avenue in Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, on Friday.

"We just can't believe what's happened. Jayde's death has broken our hearts," her family said.

Carl Scott, a 46-year-old man from the city, was charged with her murder and is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

"We would like to thank friends and family for all their kind wishes at this terrible time," the family said in a statement issued by Staffordshire Police.

"We are not sure how we will ever get over this, but we ask to be given the time and space to grieve in private."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.