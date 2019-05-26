Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found in Cherry Hill Avenue, police said

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed in Stoke-on-Trent.

Detectives were called to Cherry Hill Avenue in Meir on Friday evening, Staffordshire Police said.

Carl Scott, 46, from Stoke-on-Trent has been charged with murder and will appear in court later.

Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place. Officers are supporting the victim's family, the force added.

