Image copyright Peter Richmond Image caption Some motorists got out of their cars when the traffic came to a standstill

A motorcyclist died in a crash on the M6 which led to the closure of the motorway for almost four hours.

The 54-year-old died at the scene of the crash on the northbound carriageway at junction 16 for Crewe, Cheshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Traffic came to a standstill with motorists facing up at 13 miles (20km) of tailbacks at the peak of the congestion.

Staffordshire Police said no other vehicles were involved.

All four lanes were shut northbound after the crash at about 13:00 BST, along with three out of four lanes on the southbound carriageway.

Both carriageways were reopened by about 16:30 with traffic returning to normal by 19:00.

The motorcyclist is yet to be formally identified, the force said.

