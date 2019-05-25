Murder arrest after woman found stabbed in Stoke-on-Trent
- 25 May 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed in Stoke-on-Trent.
Detectives were called to Cherry Hill Avenue on Friday evening, Staffordshire Police said.
A 46-year-old man from the Stoke area was arrested in connection with the death and remains in custody.
Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place, but officers are supporting her family, the force added.