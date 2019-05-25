'Serious' accident shuts M6 motorway in Staffordshire
25 May 2019
The M6 has been closed in Staffordshire and Cheshire after a serious accident.
All four lanes have been shut northbound between junctions 15 at Stoke-on-Trent and 16 for Crewe, Highways England said.
Three lanes have also been closed on the southbound carriageway. This is causing congestion on the A500,
It is not yet known if there were any injuries in the crash but emergency services are at the scene. Drivers are being warned about delays.
Central Motorway Police Group tweeted that traffic was at a standstill.
Please avoid the M6 Northbound between junctions 15 and 16, we are dealing with an incident there and traffic is at a standstill. We will update you as soon as we can, thank you in advance for your patience and understanding 4914— CMPG (@CMPG) May 25, 2019
