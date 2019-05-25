The M6 has been closed in Staffordshire and Cheshire after a serious accident.

All four lanes have been shut northbound between junctions 15 at Stoke-on-Trent and 16 for Crewe, Highways England said.

Three lanes have also been closed on the southbound carriageway. This is causing congestion on the A500,

It is not yet known if there were any injuries in the crash but emergency services are at the scene. Drivers are being warned about delays.

Central Motorway Police Group tweeted that traffic was at a standstill.