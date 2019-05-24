Image copyright Google Image caption The Volkswagen Scirocco crashed into the DFS store on Longford Island roundabout in Cannock

Two men suffered life-threatening injuries when a car crashed into a shop front after a police pursuit.

Staffordshire Police said a white Volkswagen Scirocco left the road at Longford Island roundabout in Cannock and hit the front of a DFS Store.

It said prior to the collision, at about 03:45 BST, the car was being followed by a police vehicle.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is standard.

Motorists have been warned to expect disruption on Friday morning as road closures will be in place in the A5 while the investigation continues.

