Cannock woman banned from driving after 'beer can' photo
A woman has been banned from driving, after a couple were seen holding beer cans and wheeling a pushchair before getting into a car.
Tarren Millar admitted driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit at Cannock Magistrates' Court.
The 27-year-old of Hunter Road in Cannock was disqualified from driving for 17 months.
She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £135, plus a victim surcharge of £30.
It came after an off-duty officer informed colleagues after taking a picture of the pair in Stafford on 6 May and tweeted the situation was "concerning".
