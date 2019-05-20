Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called following reports of criminal damage to a parked car

The police watchdog is investigating the contact officers had with a 25-year-old man who died after being detained by members of the public.

The man was detained on Wood Street in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, on 15 May following reports of criminal damage.

Three men held on suspicion of murder were released under investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct sent investigators to the scene and said it was also examining officers' "post incident procedure".

It said an ambulance had been called because the man had become unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

