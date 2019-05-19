Image copyright Crewe Fire Station Image caption The train caught fire in the village of Willaston, near Crewe

About 50 passengers had to be evacuated from a train carriage after engine components caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the train, which had come to a stop in Willaston, Cheshire, at about 10:20 BST.

Crewe firefighters said the passengers were "not in any danger" but had to get off at a crossing and the brigade could not account for their onward travel.

They said they believed it was an Arriva service and the firm has been approached for comment.

Image copyright Crewe Fire Station Image caption Crewe fire station said air filters and engine components had caught fire

