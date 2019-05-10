Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire happened in February 2017

Two men have pleaded not guilty over a factory fire in which about 1,500 tons of recycled waste went up in flames.

It happened in February 2017 at Hanbury Plastics Recycling (HPR), on Redhills Road, Milton, Stoke-on-Trent.

Richard Devine, 59, and Michael Charles, 66, face one charge of breaching an environmental permit.

They have also been charged with improperly treating, keeping or disposing of controlled waste between 1 January 2016 and 28 February 2017.

They denied the charges at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court. A trial is set for 16 December.

Mr Devine, of Meadow Grove, Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria, has been charged as a director of the company HPR Stoke.

Mr Charles, of Sovereign Close, Rudheath, Cheshire, has been charged as an officer of the company.

