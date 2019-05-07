Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption An off-duty officer took a picture of a man and woman holding beer cans

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a couple holding beer cans and wheeling a pushchair were seen getting into a car.

An off-duty officer informed colleagues after taking a picture of the pair in the Stafford area on Monday.

"Whilst off-duty, watching a couple both drinking cans of beer whilst, pushing a child along towards a vehicle is always concerning," he said.

Staffordshire Police said the woman had later failed a breath test.

Officers said they managed to stop the car and she was found to have 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath - above the 35 microgram limit.

Stafford Police's Twitter account posted: "Drink driving is never acceptable but too many still insist on learning the hard way. We will catch you."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.