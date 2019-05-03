Image caption Labour had hoped to take back control in Stoke-on-Trent

Stoke-on-Trent City Council will remain under no overall control despite being targeted by the Labour party.

Labour launched its national campaign for the council elections in the city, which it lost to a Tory-City Independents coalition in 2015.

But earlier Labour MP Ruth Smeeth, said it was "a really tough night" for the party because of deadlock over Brexit.

Labour, which lost five seats, has 16 councillors, the Tories have 15 and the City Independents 12 seats.

There is also one independent councillor.

The night also saw the Tories gain eight seats, and UKIP lost two.

Randy Conteh, a City Independent who kept his Penkhull and Stoke seat, said earlier he hoped the current coalition would continue.

"I have heard that it is looking likely that we are going to need to continue the coalition and I will welcome that because I think we have done a sterling job over the last four years," he said.

Image caption Heather Blurton, 20, was elected as a new Conservative councillor in Stoke-on-Trent

Meanwhile, Tamworth Borough Council is still under Conservative control.

A third of the council's 30 seats were up for election and the Tories held on to their 22 seats after winning all eight of those they defended.

Labour, the next largest group, has five, after losing one of its two seats to UKIP, who now have two councillors.

