Virgin Care has provided services including community district nursing

A healthcare company said it is terminating its NHS contract to provide community care for older and frail patients due to funding issues.

Virgin Care provides services for East Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) through the Improving Lives contract.

It has said it cannot subsidise a £1m funding gap to run the contract and it will end in April next year.

The CCG said its priority is ensuring continuing quality care for patients.

Since 2015, under the contract Virgin Care has provided services, including community district nursing and the remote monitoring of conditions such as diabetes, for the elderly and people with long-term health conditions.

The company said it has failed to reach an agreement for sustainable future funding with the CCG, despite putting forward other proposals to meet the CCG's budget and local need.

Dr Vivienne McVey, chief executive of Virgin Care said: "As we are not able to meet the difference between the funding from the CCG and what the services cost to run, it is with a very heavy heart that we will step aside and allow the CCG to develop its plans for the future."

Nicola Harkness, managing director of the CCG, said it "remains committed to the principal of integrated services that improve health outcomes for local people".

The CCG will work with Virgin Care to ensure a smooth transition for patients and a new contract is expected to be in place by 9 April 2020, she added.

