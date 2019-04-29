Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Justene Reece took her own life as a "direct result" of Allen's actions

Police failed to link 16 reports of stalking by a woman's ex-partner before she killed herself, a report found.

Nicholas Allen was jailed for 10 years in 2017 for the manslaughter of Justene Reece, who killed herself as a "direct result" of his controlling behaviour.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found Staffordshire Police officers missed the "bigger picture" of his offending.

The force said it had improved its investigative approach to stalking.

Ms Reece, 46, from Stafford, hanged herself in February 2017, leaving a note saying "I've run out of fight".

Allen's trial heard he had a string of convictions for assault and harassment against other partners, and had sent Ms Reece abusive voicemails, texts and Facebook messages and stalked her.

His conviction was thought to be the first manslaughter case brought in such circumstances.

The IOPC began its investigation in March 2017 after complaints about the force's actions.

Between an initial report in September 2016 and Ms Reece's death, the IOPC found that, of 34 incidents reported by Ms Reece, her friends, family and other agencies, 16 were not cross-referenced with any previous reports.

Ms Reece obtained a non-molestation order against Allen in November 2016, which he breached seven times.

The police watchdog said that in December 2016, a now-retired senior officer chose not to arrest Allen for a reported breach of the order, because it was felt Ms Reece had been complicit by going with him to a pub after he turned up at the home where she was staying.

The IOPC said it was the responsibility of the offender and not the victim to ensure the orders were complied with, and so did not accept the officer's reasoning - finding it unsatisfactory.

'Tragic death'

Seven officers and one member of police staff will receive management action, as their performance was not judged to have met expected standards over the handling of calls and not completing risk assessments.

"It is evident from our investigation that there were potential opportunities for the police to engage more robustly with Mr Allen," said IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell.

"The bigger picture of the level of harassment and stalking being perpetrated was not properly seen by police."

In a statement, Deputy Chief Constable Nick Baker apologised and said the force acknowledged the findings of the report.

"Since the tragic death of Justene we have made improvements to our safeguarding and investigative approach to stalking, but we have more work to do," Mr Baker said.

"We are committed to ensuring officers and staff understand stalking and its devastating impact so they can better respond to incidents reported to us."

