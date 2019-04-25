Image copyright University Hospital of North Midlands NHS Trust Image caption Surgeon Cristian Bogdan admitted the offences at Chester Crown Court

A surgeon has pleaded guilty to making, downloading and possessing thousands of indecent images of children.

Police found several IT devices storing indecent photographs, videos and cartoons when they searched Cristian Bogdan's home.

The 42-year-old from Congleton admitted the offences at Chester Crown Court on Thursday.

Bogdan has been excluded from Royal Stoke Hospital and is subject to a GMC suspension.

The cardio thoracic specialist was arrested at home in December 2017 by officers from Cheshire Police's Paedophile and Cyber Investigation Team.

A search of his home discovered thousands of still pictures and cartoons and two videos depicting sexual child abuse, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Further investigation proved he had actively searched for the images.

Bogdan was charged with three counts of making indecent photographs of children, one count of possessing indecent photographs of children and one count of possessing prohibited images of children.

Damion Lloyd, of Mersey Cheshire CPS, said "In interview he tried to downplay the amount of images he had, claiming he had downloaded them in bulk and deleted most of them but it was clear that he was continually actively seeking out these dreadful images of abuse.

"He had no previous convictions and had a responsible job yet he risked all of that in the pursuit of these crimes."

Image caption The surgeon worked as a cardio thoracic specialist at the Royal Stoke Hospital

The medical director of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Royal Stoke hospital, said the surgeon's work did not involve the care of children.

Dr John Oxtoby said: "Mr Bogdan is currently excluded from the Trust and is subject to a GMC suspension and on-going proceedings."

Bogdan is due to be sentenced on May 24.

