Image caption Police were called to the flats in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday afternoon

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found in a block of flats.

Police said the woman, who was found at a property in Fletcher Road, Stoke-on-Trent, at 15:20 BST on Saturday, was yet to be formally identified.

Joseph Trevor, from the city, will appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday.

The woman's family is being supported, Staffordshire Police said.

Image caption Floral tributes have been left outside the address on Fletcher Road

