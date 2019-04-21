Image caption The Staffordshire force was called on Saturday afternoon

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police were called to flats in Fletcher Road at 15:20 BST on Saturday.

A man from the Stoke area had been arrested in connection with the death and was in custody, the Staffordshire force said.

On Saturday night it said formal identification of the woman was yet to take place and specially trained officers were supporting her family.

