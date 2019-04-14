Image copyright Google Image caption A man, 47, has been arrested after police discovered the body of a woman in Anglesey Street

A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a property in Cannock.

Staffordshire Police officers were called to an address in Anglesey Street at 18:30 BST on Saturday.

Police said the man held "in connection with the death" remains in custody and forensic investigations were under way at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and the woman's death is being treated as unexplained.

