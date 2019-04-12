Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Waterloo Road in Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent

Three men have been charged over a hit-and-run crash two years ago which seriously injured a teenager and her one-year-old baby.

The 17-year-old and her daughter were struck by a vehicle on Waterloo Road, in Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent, in August 2017.

Those facing charges are Ahassin Javaid, Bellal Ahmad and Aqeeb Rasab.

They are set to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 30 April.

Mr Javaid, 31, of Greengates Street, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, and Mr Ahmad, 27, of Emerson Road, Stoke-on-Trent, are both charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Rasab, 25, also of Emerson Road, is charged with perverting the course of justice.

At the time of the crash, police said the injured pair were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

