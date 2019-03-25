Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Firefighters said the enclosure was "well alight" when they arrived

Three tortoises and a meerkat have been killed in a fire at a wildlife centre.

The animals, from Gentleshaw Wildlife Centre in Eccleshall, Staffordshire, were in an enclosure that was "well alight" when fire crews arrived shortly after 05:30 GMT.

Three crews tackled the blaze that also affected power cables, cutting off some neighbouring properties.

Staffordshire Fire Service said it believed the fire at the small sanctuary had been started by accident.

The wildlife centre, based at Fletchers Garden Centre in Stone Road, has yet to comment on the fire.

It is home to more than 30 different species of exotic animals and birds of prey.

