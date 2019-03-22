Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Martyn James Rees sexually assaulted a victim while she lay unconscious

A driving instructor has been convicted of raping a teenage girl and other serious sexual offences.

Police found 29 video clips of female students on Martin James Rees's phone, as well as footage of a teenager who was unconscious while he sexually assaulted her, Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard.

Rees, 37, of West Avenue in Stoke-on-Trent, was found guilty of 14 offences and admitted a further nine.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Rees was convicted of charges including possession of extreme pornography, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, possessing Class B drugs, making indecent images of children and sexual assault by penetration.

The victims were aged between 14 and 25 at the time of the offences, which took place in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Cheshire and Manchester between February 2015 and March 2018.

Rees was arrested in March last year after a 14-year-old girl said she had been raped in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

After he was arrested, officers discovered evidence of other offences on his phone, including footage of a teenager who was unconscious while he sexually assaulted her.

Det Insp Simon Caton said: "Rees has spent years abusing his position as a trusted driving instructor to commit sexual offences against his pupils."

