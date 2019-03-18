Image caption Ofsted said there had been a "corporate failure" to address serious and widespread problems

Vulnerable children are "not being protected" by a city council, according to a damning report.

Ofsted has rated children's services at Stoke-on-Trent City Council "inadequate", and said there had been a "corporate failure" to address serious and widespread problems.

The report said the council had "seriously declined" since the last inspection in 2015.

The authority said it was taking immediate action to make improvements.

The report said too many children came into care in a crisis or waited too long to be reunited with their families.

It also said there were insufficient fostering placements to meet local need and many children were put in unregulated placements.

Inspectors said social workers' caseloads were too high, averaging more than 25 children, which compromised their ability to carry out their responsibilities.

The report, from a visit in February, said children were experiencing serious and widespread delays in having their needs met and leaders had "not sufficiently understood the extent and impact of the failures and have been ineffective in prioritising, challenging and making improvements".

It also said recording was very poor, with key documents missing on some children's electronic files.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.