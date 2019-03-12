Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Aziz Khan filmed a 10-second video of the attack and shared it with the victim's friends, police said

A rapist jailed for 11 years shared a video of his attack on Snapchat with the victim's friends, police said.

Aziz Khan, 22, of Heron Street, Heron Cross, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted rape and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

At Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court he was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Det Con Ann Blairs praised the victim for her "courage" in coming forward.

"This was a very serious offence and Khan will serve a prison sentence for what he has done," she added.

"I also want to thank her family and friends for their support."

