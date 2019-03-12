Image caption The dog was cared for at an RSPCA centre in Shropshire before being re-homed with Laurence Squire

A dog that won the hearts of millions after being dumped at the side of a road just days before Christmas has found a home.

CCTV footage of Staffordshire bull terrier Snoop being abandoned in Stoke-on-Trent went viral on the internet.

Rachel Butler, from the RSPCA, said the Staffie had "a home for life now" with Laurence Squire in rural Herefordshire.

The charity had hundreds of offers of a permanent home for Snoop, including one from US rap star Snoop Dogg.

However, due to the circumstances of the dog's abandonment, he had separation anxiety issues.

"It took a bit of time to get to know what would be the right home for him," Ms Butler said.

"What had happened to him had obviously affected him quite a lot and we could tell that, so... we spent a bit of time getting to know him, and then Laurence got in touch with us and he just sounded like the perfect owner for Snoop."

Mr Squire said he was "quite shocked" when he saw the footage from 17 December, adding that perhaps the dog's previous owner "didn't understand the RSPCA would actually re-home strays".

However despite Snoop's anxiety, Mr Squire said the ordeal "hadn't left any long-lasting effects on him".

The footage of the dog being abandoned, showed a man getting out of a car with Snoop on a lead before leaving him at the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road in Trentham.

The dog, who has been cared for at an RSPCA centre in Shropshire, then jumped up at the car's window as the vehicle drove away.

