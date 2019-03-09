Image copyright Google Image caption A 77-year-old man suffered head injuries at Gloucester Grange in the early hours of Sunday 14 October

A man has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a 77-year-old man who was attacked in a retirement flat.

The victim suffered head injuries at the sheltered housing complex, Gloucester Grange, in Clayton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, in October.

Simba Muguti, 27, of Seabridge Lane, Newcastle-under-Lyme, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of carrying an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court for trial on 8 April.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.