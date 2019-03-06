Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The 12 men were banned for three years

Twelve fans have been given football banning orders after "mass disorder" broke out during a derby game.

Thousands of pounds of damage was caused to Port Vale's stadium when they played Stoke City Under-21s on 4 December, Staffordshire Police said.

More than 150 officers were deployed to Vale Park as seats, toilets and windows were broken in the away stand.

Ch Supt Wayne Jones said at the time his officers had faced "shocking levels of hostility".

The 12 men were banned from attending football games for three years after being convicted at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday for throwing missiles onto a football playing area.

The force said there was "mass disorder before, during and after" the Checkatrade Trophy tie where Port Vale beat Stoke 4-0.

It had been the first Potteries derby since February 2002 and almost 4,000 Stoke fans swelled the attendance to 7,940.

Some fans had tried to set fire to a toilet block and officers had to use protective helmets and riot shields.

Det Insp Steve Ward said: "Since the fixture my team of detectives have been working hard to identify and locate all those responsible for the behaviour that resulted in thousands of pounds of damage at Vale Park.

"Violence and disorder at sporting fixtures will never be tolerated and the banning orders will go some way to preventing such behaviour in future."

Image caption Police said "considerable damage" was caused to the away end at Vale Park

The banned men are:

Daniel Hulme, 20, of Nelson Street, Stoke-on-Trent - £200 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

Sam Stevenson, 29, of Paul Ware Street, Stoke-on-Trent - £100 fine, £70 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

Lee Hares, 30, of Mulliner Close, Stoke-on-Trent, who was also convicted of fear or provocation of violence - £750 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £65

Perry Stubbs, 56, of Mosley Drive, Uttoxeter - £250 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

Thomas Hoye, 25, of Winchester Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent - £200 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

Patrick Storer, 18, of Tittensor Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme - £120 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

James Whitehurst, 29, of Denry Crescet, Newcastle-under-Lyme - £300 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

Jayden Hine, 18, of Willow Tree Grove, Stoke-on-Trent - £150 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

Corey Williams, 23, of Cambrian Way, Stoke-on-Trent - £220 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

Steven Joinson, 27, of Dividy Road, Stoke-on-Trent - £200 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

Vincent Pazir, 25, of Broadway, Stoke-on-Trent - £200 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

Alexander Goodwin, 34, of Alan Road, Stoke-on-Trent - £180 fine, £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £30

