Gordon Banks funeral cortege applauded

The funeral cortege of England's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks was greeted with applause as it arrived at Stoke City's stadium earlier.

People stood five or six-deep in places on the pavements of Stoke-on-Trent as a celebratory mood took hold.

Banks's coffin was carried by goalkeepers from his three ex-clubs; Stoke, Leicester City and Chesterfield.

Sir Geoff Hurst and Sir Bobby Charlton from the 1966 World Cup-winning squad were among the mourners.

Hurst said it was a "very sad day", describing his former teammate as the "greatest goalkeeper we've had".

The service at Stoke Minster was being held on the 47th anniversary of Stoke City's 1972 League Cup final victory over Chelsea in which Banks played a leading role.

Helping to carry Banks's coffin were Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland; Chesterfield keeper Joe Anyon; Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel; and England stalwart Joe Hart.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland (left), and England keeper Joe Hart, helped to carry the coffin into Stoke Minster

Image copyright PA Image caption Applause greeted the arrival of the funeral cortege at Stoke City's bet365 Stadium

Banks, who died on 12 February aged 81, started his career at Chesterfield before joining Leicester City in 1959 for £7,000.

At Leicester he established himself as England's number one, earning his first international cap in 1963 against Scotland.

In eight years at Leicester, he was runner-up in two FA Cup finals and won the League Cup in 1964, before joining Stoke in 1967.

He stayed at the Potters until his retirement from professional football, winning the League Cup again in 1972, the club's only major honour.

Fifa named him goalkeeper of the year six times and earned 73 caps for England.

He played in every game of the 1966 World Cup campaign, culminating in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Shops around the city showed their support

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Bobby Charlton arrives at the funeral with his wife

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The service was streamed to watching fans at Stoke City's stadium

Before the funeral, Banks's daughter Wendy said the outpouring of love had been a comfort, adding: "It makes you feel very humble and proud all at the same time."

"It was football, Match of the Day and laughs; I miss everything already," she said.

