The funeral of England's World Cup winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks will take place later.

Daughter Wendy Banks said the outpouring of love had been a comfort and said "it makes you feel very humble and proud all at the same time".

Banks's funeral is being held at Stoke Minster on what is the 47th anniversary of Stoke City's League Cup win.

The keeper was born in Sheffield and made almost 200 appearances for the Potters after joining them in 1967.

Banks died aged 81 on 12 February, having been ill for a number of weeks.

Ms Banks told the BBC: "We are very surprised at how world-wide [the support] has been.

"He was absolutely brilliant, he had a lot of time for us all, we had a lot of fun, the house was always full of laughter and jokes.

"It was football, Match of the Day and laughs, I miss everything already.

"Stoke City were all we talked about, we would have the whole match debrief and we'd argue over players.

"It was football, football, football."

Banks was named Fifa goalkeeper of the year six times and earned 73 caps for England.

He played in every game of the 1966 World Cup campaign, culminating in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stoke City fans left tributes in memory of Gordon Banks outside the club's stadium

