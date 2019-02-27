A Staffordshire Police officer who was sacked after admitting to drink-driving will be reinstated.

Zoe Cullen, a Hanley police officer, admitted driving a motor vehicle above the prescribed alcohol limit in August and was banned from driving for a year.

She was dismissed from the force in October but a tribunal on Tuesday upheld an appeal.

She's been given a final written warning and will be reinstated as a constable.

The officer was also fined £1,161, including costs, at the August hearing at Derby Magistrates' Court following the offence in Leek on 6 January last year.

She appealed against a finding of gross misconduct resulting in dismissal by a hearing on 17 October.

Police appeals tribunals hear appeals against the findings of gross misconduct brought against police officers or special constables.

