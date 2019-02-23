Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a 57-year-old woman was found in a house in Sneyd Street, Stoke-on-Trent

A 61-year-old man arrested over the "unexplained death" of a woman has been released under investigation, Staffordshire Police said.

Paramedics discovered a 57-year-old woman in cardiac arrest at a house in Sneyd Street, Stoke-on-Trent, on Thursday at 15:15 GMT. She later died.

Police said the result of a post-mortem examination was "unascertained" pending further investigation.

Formal identification of the woman will take place next week.

Officers thanked the local community for their "patience and support" as the address remains cordoned off for forensic examinations to continue.

