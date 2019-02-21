Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Francis Lovelock was found dead at his house on Main Street in Stretton

A man who was accused of killing his neighbour has been acquitted of manslaughter.

Francis Lovelock, known as Frank, was found at his home in Main Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent in July 2017.

The 64-year-old died from a blunt head injury.

Martin Hayday, 43, from the same street, was found not guilty of manslaughter after a two-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

