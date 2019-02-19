Stoke & Staffordshire

Stoke striker Saido Berahino charged with drink-driving

  • 19 February 2019
Saido Berahino Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Saido Berahino is set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 March

Stoke City and Burundi striker Saido Berahino has been charged with drink-driving.

Berahino, 25, of Old Penkridge Road, Cannock, Staffordshire, was arrested in Bedford Square, central London, at about 03:00 GMT on Monday.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 March.

The striker has scored five goals in 26 appearances for the Potters this season. He was not in the squad for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

