Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Saido Berahino is set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 March

Stoke City and Burundi striker Saido Berahino has been charged with drink-driving.

Berahino, 25, of Old Penkridge Road, Cannock, Staffordshire, was arrested in Bedford Square, central London, at about 03:00 GMT on Monday.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 March.

The striker has scored five goals in 26 appearances for the Potters this season. He was not in the squad for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

