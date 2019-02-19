Image copyright Google Image caption Baker will also pay a victim surcharge of £170, a spokeswoman at Birmingham Crown Court said

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in a young offenders institution for a string of offences including sexual activity with an underage girl.

Tom Baker, 20, of Tamworth, admitted two counts of sexual activity with a girl under 16 and two counts of taking a child without authority.

He also admitted possessing indecent images and a bladed article.

He was sentenced earlier this month at Birmingham Crown Court where he was handed a sexual harm prevention order.

In addition, he was told to hand over a mobile telephone and kitchen knife and will pay a victim surcharge of £170.

Baker faced a total of ten charges at the court case which concluded at a sentencing hearing on 8 February.

He changed some of his pleas from not guilty to guilty during the court case.

