Image caption The man was discovered by emergency services at an address in Wainwright Walk

Four people arrested in connection with the "sudden" death of a 47-year-old man have been released under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to Wainwright Walk, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent at about 19:25 GMT on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and further inquiries were needed to establish the cause of death, Staffordshire Police said.

Three men aged 45, 37 and 27, and a woman, aged 47, all from Stoke-on-Trent, have been released.

The force said formal identification would take place early next week and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

