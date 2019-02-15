Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT Image caption Keegan, Tilly Rose, Olly and Riley, seen here in a photo taken from social media, died in the blaze

The cause of death of four children killed in a house fire in Stafford is "yet to be ascertained", a coroner has said.

Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three, died in the blaze in Highfields in Stafford on 5 February.

All of them were formally identified by South Staffordshire assistant coroner Margaret Jones.

Inquests were opened and adjourned at Burton Town Hall.

The next hearing is scheduled for 11 July.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, however the Staffordshire Police previously ruled out an exploding boiler and cannabis growth after online speculation.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman and 28-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence, but they have been bailed until March and moved out of the area.

The children's mother, Natalie Unitt and her partner, Chris Moulton survived the fire along with the siblings' two-year-old brother, Jack.

Earlier this week, fundraisers said that Jack will be the main beneficiary of more than £30,000 raised to support his family following the blaze.

Image copyright PA Image caption The cause of the fire is not yet known

