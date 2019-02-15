Image caption The man was discovered by emergency services at an address on Wainwright Walk, Hanley, on Thursday

Four people have been arrested over the death of a man whose body was found at a block of flats.

The dead man, who has not yet been named, was found at an address in Wainwright Walk, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent on Thursday evening.

Staffordshire Police said three men aged 45, 37 and 27, and a woman, 47, all from Stoke-on-Trent, have been arrested in connection with the death.

They remain in custody while a forensic examination takes place.

Image caption Three men aged 45, 37 and 27, and a woman, 47, all from Stoke-on-Trent, have been arrested, police said

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.