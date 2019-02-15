Stoke & Staffordshire

Four arrested over Stoke-on-Trent's man's death

  • 15 February 2019
Wainwright Walk, Hanley
Image caption The man was discovered by emergency services at an address on Wainwright Walk, Hanley, on Thursday

Four people have been arrested over the death of a man whose body was found at a block of flats.

The dead man, who has not yet been named, was found at an address in Wainwright Walk, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent on Thursday evening.

Staffordshire Police said three men aged 45, 37 and 27, and a woman, 47, all from Stoke-on-Trent, have been arrested in connection with the death.

They remain in custody while a forensic examination takes place.
Image caption Three men aged 45, 37 and 27, and a woman, 47, all from Stoke-on-Trent, have been arrested, police said

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites