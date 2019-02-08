Stafford house fire: Two arrested after four children die
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence after four children died in a house fire.
A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man are in custody, Staffordshire Police said.
Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three, died in the blaze in Highfields, Stafford, on Tuesday.
The force urged people not to speculate on what may have happened.
The children's mother and her partner leapt from a first-floor window with the siblings' two-year-old brother.
Natalie Unitt, Chris Moulton and two-year-old Jack did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
Staffordshire Police said: "This incident has had a huge impact on the community and we understand there will be confusion and a demand for information."
The cause of the fire is unknown and investigations are continuing.
Almost £29,000 has been raised on a JustGiving page for the family and community centres say they have been "inundated" with donations.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service's deputy chief fire officer Rob Barber said his team had found the fire and its aftermath "challenging".
"Our work investigating the cause of the fire continues and we will make that public as soon as we are able," he said.
