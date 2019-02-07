Image copyright Police handout Image caption (L-R) Keegan, Tilly Rose, Olly and Riley seen here in a photo taken from social media, died in the blaze in the early hours of Tuesday

A candlelit vigil will be held following the deaths of four children in a house fire.

Riley Holt, eight, Keegan, six, Tilly Rose, four, and Olly Unitt, three, were killed in the blaze in the Highfield area of Stafford on Tuesday morning.

More than £27,000 has been raised on a JustGiving page for the family and community centres say they have been "inundated" with donations.

The cause of the fire is unknown and forensic enquiries are ongoing.

The children's mother and her partner leapt from a first-floor window with the siblings' two-year-old brother.

Natalie Unitt, 24, Chris Moulton, 28, and two-year-old Jack remain in hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

People will meet at the Oxleathers pub for the vigil and leave at 20:30 GMT to walk near to the house with balloons and teddies.

Stephen Glover, who organised the online appeal, said it had been a "fantastic community response".

"Everybody in the whole district has rallied together," he said.

"All the schools on Friday are doing a non-uniform day where they're raising money for the family.

"The local football club, Stafford Rangers, have donated money, there's family fun days.

"We've been inundated with furniture and clothes," he added.

Mr Glover said he "can't comprehend the pain and suffering" the family was going through.

"We just want to do anything we can just to help them start again and move on with life and get support with life really."

Ch Insp Gemma Ward, of Staffordshire Police, said members of the public and businesses, had been "extremely kind" and had brought refreshments to staff at the scene.

She added: "We're aware of the community's wishes to come together tonight and will be present in the area to provide support and ensure that the ongoing investigation scene remains protected."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service's deputy chief fire officer, Rob Barber said his team had found the fire and its aftermath "challenging".

"Our work investigating the cause of the fire continues and we will make that public as soon as we are able," he said.

