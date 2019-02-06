Image copyright Police handout Image caption Keegan, Tilly Rose, Olly and Riley, seen here in a photo taken from social media, died in the blaze on Tuesday

Fire crews are to spend days at the scene of a house fire where four children died.

Three boys and a girl - aged between three and eight - were killed in the blaze in Stafford on Tuesday morning.

Their mother and her partner leapt from a first-floor window with the children's two-year-old brother.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said investigations into what caused the fire were ongoing.

Police named the four children as Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three.

Natalie Unitt, 24, Chris Moulton, 28, and two-year-old Jack are in hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

More than £16,000 has been raised by online appeals to support the family.

Neighbours have been speaking of their shock at what happened.

Amanda Blagg, 38, who visited the scene, said: "I saw the mum every day at the school - her son is in the nursery with my son.

"I heard what had happened on the news and I just cried straight away. It's awful."

A minute's silence was held before a Stafford Rangers game on Tuesday night and a Facebook page has been set up to gather necessities, like clothes and toiletries.

Housing association Stafford and Rural Homes, which owns the property, is assisting the police and fire service with investigations.

Image caption Tributes have been left at the edge of the police cordon, One note read: "Love Uncle Dave and Auntie Lou Lou". Another said: "To my lovely grandkids".

