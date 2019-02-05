Image caption Tributes have been left to the children close to the police cordon

Sycamore Lane is a quiet cul-de-sac nestled on the outskirts of Stafford.

But today it is filled with fire engines, police cars and emergency service personnel dealing with the wreckage of a burnt-out house. Hours earlier it was ravaged by a fire which claimed the lives of four children.

A cordon, where journalists have gathered, blocks entry to the road. The mood is sombre as people try to go about their daily business.

Residents from neighbouring streets stop and ask police officers what has happened. Visibly shocked and upset, many become tearful as the full horror of the events became clear.

Four children die in house fire

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Emergency services workers remained at the scene of the fire today

Some spoke of hearing screams while one witness described seeing a "wall of flames" out of the bedroom window.

"We just stood there with our hands over our mouths," another said.

The remnants of the property are partly covered in blue tarpaulin. The roof has collapsed, the windows shattered and the rooms left blackened.

Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters helped place some of the memorials near the scene

Wendy Pickering and her husband Bryan said they often saw the family take the children to school.

"It is a real shock," she said. "We heard screaming... it is just so sad."

People have started to lay flowers and teddy bears in tribute to the four children - named locally as Riley, Keegan, Tilly and Olly, and aged between three and eight - at the edge of the cordon.

Friends and relatives visited the scene and shared tearful embraces.

One note read: "Will be dearly missed, love Uncle Dave and Auntie Lou Lou". Another said: "To my lovely grandkids I will always miss you. Love you always xxx".

Latest news and updates from the West Midlands

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A soft toy and flowers were among tributes left at the scene

Neighbour Karl Griffiths was among those who left a stuffed toy.

"I knew the family quite well. I feel distraught," he said. "Stuff like this doesn't happen around here, we all looked out for each other.

"If I had known what was happening I would have come to help. I would.

"I just wanted to pay my condolences, it is the least I could do."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.